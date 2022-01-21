Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of BAND stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.