Bandwidth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,075 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 715% compared to the average volume of 500 put options.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.93. 11,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $95.09. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

