Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 189,189 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.25% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $177,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average of $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.15.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.