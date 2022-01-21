Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,517 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $283,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $227,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,767,000 after acquiring an additional 198,442 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.76. 254,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,708. The company has a market capitalization of $165.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.