Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 10,391 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 534,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,932,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.