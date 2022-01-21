Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 11,324 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $71,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded up $12.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $631.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,088. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $679.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.01. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.07.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

