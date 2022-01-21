Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,922 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $115,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.32.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.61. 62,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.