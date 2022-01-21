Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $47.23. 742,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,914. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank OZK stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

