Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,433 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 0.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,470. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

