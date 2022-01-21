Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $3.25 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $214.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

