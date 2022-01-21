Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Increases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $67.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,255.03. 313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,280.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,580.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,222.88.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,252.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

