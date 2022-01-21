Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,106 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.37. 41,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,205. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

