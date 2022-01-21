Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $275,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $108,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,133,186 shares of company stock worth $24,847,111 in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSVN stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Bond

