BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 218,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2,571.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth $22,740,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth $1,113,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.