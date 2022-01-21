Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Gap Down to $62.54

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.54, but opened at $60.01. Banner shares last traded at $62.94, with a volume of 547 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANR. Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Banner alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,393,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.