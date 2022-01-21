Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

