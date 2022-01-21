Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

