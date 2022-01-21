Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 440 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.68.

Shares of ETSY opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.80 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

