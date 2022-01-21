Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 14,800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,109,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,699 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

