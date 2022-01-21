Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $193.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.38 and a 200-day moving average of $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

