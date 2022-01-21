Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 22,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,815. The stock has a market cap of $459.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.