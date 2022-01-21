Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 22,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,815. The stock has a market cap of $459.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.
Read More: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.