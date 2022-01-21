Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €134.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €126.64 ($143.90).

Shares of SAF opened at €112.70 ($128.07) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €110.51. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

