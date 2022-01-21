Barclays Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $345.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $357.35.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $297.66 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

