Barclays Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $190.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $230.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $163.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

