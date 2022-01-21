Barclays PLC Buys 177,136 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 126.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,877,000 after acquiring an additional 263,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $3,731,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $256,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of HR opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 159.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.