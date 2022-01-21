Barclays PLC Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,015 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Terreno Realty worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNO. Mizuho raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

