Barclays PLC Purchases 49,228 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of New York Times worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $40.75 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

