Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.70

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -647.99 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.