Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Down 24.7% in December

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 735,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the last quarter.

BGH stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 74,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,147. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.