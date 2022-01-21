Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.81. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 51,637 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

