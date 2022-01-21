BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 25.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 691,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 158.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. BCLS Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.