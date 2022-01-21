Beck Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 259.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $689,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

NYSE:STZ opened at $243.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -811.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

