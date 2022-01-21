Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.10.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.47. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

