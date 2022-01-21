Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,517,000.

Shares of BMAY stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

