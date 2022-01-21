BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $251.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.95. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $220.04 and a 12-month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

