BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. CLSA raised BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $376.00.

Shares of BGNE opened at $251.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $220.04 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BeiGene by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in BeiGene by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in BeiGene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

