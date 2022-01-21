BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BELIMO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHWF opened at $500.26 on Friday. BELIMO has a 12-month low of $400.00 and a 12-month high of $7,916.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $555.12 and a 200 day moving average of $522.71.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

