Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. New Street Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.23.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $993.85 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,053.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $880.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

