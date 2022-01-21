Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.74 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.6% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $172.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.