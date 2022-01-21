Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.6% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $321.37 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.75 and its 200 day moving average is $407.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.