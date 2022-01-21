Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Accolade were worth $78,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Accolade by 91.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $18.74 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.