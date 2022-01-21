Bellevue Group AG Has $54.82 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.55% of Penumbra worth $54,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,554,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

PEN opened at $223.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 245.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.88.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total value of $3,830,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

