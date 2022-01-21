Bellevue Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for 1.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.63% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $123,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $248,167.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

