Bellevue Group AG Lowers Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Teleflex worth $36,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $3,878,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Teleflex by 12.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.91.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $324.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.