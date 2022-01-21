Bellevue Group AG Purchases 19,063 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of DexCom worth $144,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $432.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,330,934. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.75.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

