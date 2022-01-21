Bellevue Group AG Purchases 242,311 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,311 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $45,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Amedisys by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amedisys by 93,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $134.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.37. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.79 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.87.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

