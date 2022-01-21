Bellevue Group AG Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bellevue Group AG cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,951 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up about 6.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Moderna were worth $664,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,000 shares of company stock worth $110,141,230 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $163.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day moving average is $319.17. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

