Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.58.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after buying an additional 134,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $18,666,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,590,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $18,956,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.