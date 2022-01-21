Berenberg Bank Boosts InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target to GBX 5,700

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,400 ($73.68) to GBX 5,700 ($77.77) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.77) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($77.09) to GBX 5,700 ($77.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,260 ($71.77).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 4,875 ($66.52) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,776.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,774.11. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,314 ($58.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,568 ($75.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -6,173.75.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

