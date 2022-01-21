Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 430 ($5.87) target price on the stock.

DAL opened at GBX 328.25 ($4.48) on Monday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.50 ($3.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The firm has a market cap of £731.55 million and a PE ratio of -11.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.22.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

