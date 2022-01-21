Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 430 ($5.87) target price on the stock.
DAL opened at GBX 328.25 ($4.48) on Monday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.50 ($3.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The firm has a market cap of £731.55 million and a PE ratio of -11.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.22.
About Dalata Hotel Group
